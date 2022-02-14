MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A Mount Juliet man is extremely grateful to be alive after his truck was hit and flipped several hundred feet on I-40 early Sunday morning.
Will Tyner said he is blessed to only be sore and have no major injuries from the crash on Sunday. He said he was driving at about 75 miles per hour in the center lane on Interstate 40 at about 75 miles heading to Nashville to meet a friend when he saw lights in his rear-view mirror and got hit.
Tyner said he was hit on the interstate before the New Hope Road overpass and then his truck flipped 100 feet or more under the overpass.
“I felt the impact. The car started to turn a little bit and then just started rolling. Airbags went off,” Tyner said. “According to what the part of my memory; what the police officers told me is the first contact happened a few 100 feet before the new hope road overpass, and then I began swerving and rolling, flipping under the overpass, about another probably 100 to 200 feet on the other side of that overpass. And landed about 30 or 40 feet on the side of the interstate there on the side.”
The wreck happened at about 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Metro Nashville police say Tyner was hit by Cesar Rias who was arrested and faces several charges.
Tyner recounted the thoughts that went through his mind the moments after he was hit. He credits God for his survival.
“I just kept praying Jesus keep me safe. Jesus keep me safe,” Tyner said. “And what would happen is the car would roll, my head would just jolt hit the door. Again, it must have only been a few split seconds. But I'd come back and say okay, ‘I'm still alive.’ I haven't been knocked out and then it happened again, and I just kept having a thought in my head. It's got to stop soon. It's got to stop soon and I'm still alive. They hadn't killed me yet. Finally came to a stop and I sort of started fiddling around and found that nothing felt injured too bad.”
Tyner showed News4 pictures of what was left of his mangled Ford F-150 pickup truck. And over 24 hours later, he still was in disbelief about what happened.
“I just felt like it was a miracle for me. God was with me and kept me safe,” Tyner said. “I don't know how; I don't think people survive that kind of wreck very often,” he added.
Tyner said he was able to climb out of the passenger side of his truck with the help of a Good Samaritan. He believes that it was a higher power really looking out for him
“For me, it was a miracle. I believe God's got a plan and purpose for everyone's life and he's just not quite knowing mine yet. So, I got a lot of peace about it,” Tyner said.
Tyner told News4 the driver of the vehicle, Rias came to talk to him after the accident but there was a language barrier.
Metro Police say Rias faces DUI and No License charges.
