MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - If a twister was headed in your direction, chances are you would instantly get in the basement or bathroom, no questions asked.
Mt. Juliet resident Lee Shand in Mt. Juliet did that, but after he woke up his neighbors, risking his own life.
“Til this day, I don’t know whether it’s brave or stupid,” Shand said.
News 4 first introduced you to Shand days after the storm hit. His son sent us a video from Shand’s neighbor’s house. The video showed Shand in his selfless act.
Shand remembers it like it was yesterday.
"I could see flashes going off over here behind me, which was not lightning. It was power lines being taken down,” Shand said.
Instantly, he remembers his neighbor Arlo, and Arlo’s newborn baby. It’s what drove him to run outside, straight to their house and across the street.
“I knocked on their door, then they ran to knock on their neighbor’s door. And then went to my neighbor on the left here, knocked on their door,” Shand said.
He ran back to his house and took cover.
“By the time I got back into the house-- and closed the bathroom door, there was a terrific noise, a rush of air that we felt under the door and then all the lights went out,” Shand said.
Shand’s neighborly efforts went viral. Everyone around hi showed their gratitude.
“Everyone at work saw this thing. So the reception of work was fantastic. I was put on the internal website and work, and you know there was people calling me a hero at work," Shand said.
But he doesn’t seem himself that way.
"Heroes are the people that go fight covid--or go get shot at everyday for a country or the police or the fire service or EMS. I just did what...I thought was right,” Shand said.
Since that night, Shand says his connection and bond between his family and all the neighbors around him has only blossomed. It’s a day and and act, they will never forget.
