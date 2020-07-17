MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Brock Ballou expected the first call.
After all, his co-worker had tested positive for COVID-19, so he expected a call from a contact tracer.
He didn’t anticipate, however, what the tracer would tell him.
“She specifically said – I’m looking at it right here – you tested positive – this is a follow up call to see how your symptoms are,” Ballou said.
There was just one major problem - because he hadn’t experienced any symptoms, Ballou hadn’t been tested yet.
“Is it possible you misheard her?” asked News4 Investigates.
“I’m 100 percent sure that’s what she said, she was looking right at it; she told me I’m in the system – looking right at it that you’re showing positive,” Ballou said.
Then – two more days with calls – all from tracers asking about his symptoms.
“(The contact tracer) said I’m still seeing that you’re positive. Courtesy call – checking your symptoms,” Ballou said.
Ballou shared with News4 Investigates the three phones numbers that contacted him and all of them come from workers with the state health department.
Ballou said he’s concerned that if he’s incorrectly identified as positive in the state’s system, how accurate are the numbers that are released daily?
“I said I don’t know what’s going on, but it’s wrong. I’m just another number when I’m not,” Ballou said.
A spokeswoman for the state department of health confirmed they are investigating and wrote, “I can also tell you there is no concern with our count of cases in regard to our reporting of those who test positive. Those entries are based on lab results, not on information provided from the monitoring team.”
Ballou said he’d been told by the state health department that a third party contractor made the calls to him and they’re now investigating to find out what happened.
News4 Investigates will follow up and report back on what they determine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.