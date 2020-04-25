GILES COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Mt. Juliet man drowned Friday evening in Richland Creek in Giles County.
According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, TWRA officers were called to an area on Richland Creek where two paddlers had encountered a low head dam. The woman was able to get to shore and portage around the dam.
The man went over the dam and was kicked out by the water flow below the dam. He made it to shore and put on a life jacket to try and rescue a dog we was traveling with.
In his attempt to rescue the dog, he was pulled into the turbulent water below the dam and drowned. His identity has not been released.
TWRA officers deployed boats to the scene and were able to make a recovery.
