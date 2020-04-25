Drowning Generic
MGN Online

GILES COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Mt. Juliet man drowned Friday evening in Richland Creek in Giles County. 

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, TWRA officers were called to an area on Richland Creek where two paddlers had encountered a low head dam. The woman was able to get to shore and portage around the dam.

The man went over the dam and was kicked out by the water flow below the dam. He made it to shore and put on a life jacket to try and rescue a dog we was traveling with.

In his attempt to rescue the dog, he was pulled into the turbulent water below the dam and drowned. His identity has not been released. 

TWRA officers deployed boats to the scene and were able to make a recovery. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.