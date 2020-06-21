NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 51-year-old Mt. Juliet man has died after falling from his watercraft on Old Hickory Lake around 6 p.m. Saturday night.
Jon S. Brener did not resurface after falling into 50 feet of water where he was later located by a Remote Operated Vessel.
Divers from the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency made the recovery just before Midnight on Saturday.
Brener was reportedly not wearing a life jacket.
