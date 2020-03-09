Tennessee tornado March 3, 2020

Aerial footage shows homes damaged in Tennessee's Mt. Juliet area on March 3, 2020.

 WSMV

MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) -- The city of Mt. Juliet has launched a website residents can visit to request help for a number of tornado-related issues.

If residents there need help, medical supplies, housing, help packaging up belongings in damaged homes, or any of a number of other areas, all you need to do is ask.

Visit www.mjpdnews.org/help to start the process - and users can select a number of items they need help with at once on a single application.

 

