MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) -- The city of Mt. Juliet has launched a website residents can visit to request help for a number of tornado-related issues.
If residents there need help, medical supplies, housing, help packaging up belongings in damaged homes, or any of a number of other areas, all you need to do is ask.
Visit www.mjpdnews.org/help to start the process - and users can select a number of items they need help with at once on a single application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.