WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet has been one of the communities hit hard by severe weather in recent years.

Three people were killed and dozens of buildings were destroyed when the March tornadoes rolled through in 2020.

Mt. Juliet is now in the process of installing three new siren systems to help when future severe storms hit the area.

The new systems will be put in place in the following areas:

Near Green Hill High School

Mt. Juliet High School

Wilson Central

Officials want to remind the public that these are outdoor systems and are not designed to be heard indoors.

"They are meant to warn people outdoors and typically placed in areas where there's outdoor activities, stadiums, schools, parks, near neighborhoods with outdoor amenities," Captain Tyler Chandler, with Mt. Juliet PD, said.

One of the devices was installed on Wednesday and another was worked on yesterday.