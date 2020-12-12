Mt. Juliet hosts annual Christmas Parade Posted 50 min ago Posted 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Linus Strandholm/EyeEm via Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - This year's Christmas Parade in Mt. Juliet will be happening at 11AM, Saturday December 12. News4 will be streaming the event. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mt. Juliet Parade Christmas Year Tn Top 4 Headlines Metro Police announce arrest in murder of Saint Thomas West nurse Metro Police announce arrest in murder of Saint Thomas West nurse Dave Ramsey’s company Christmas party subject of non-mask compliance complaint Dave Ramsey’s company Christmas party subject of non-mask compliance complaint Man, charged in nurse murder, shot grandmother and other family members in 2016 Man, charged in nurse murder, shot grandmother and other family members in 2016 Janssen phase 3 trial vaccine participant speaks about his experience Janssen phase 3 trial vaccine participant speaks about his experience Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesMetro Police announce arrest in murder of Saint Thomas West nurseFriend hit, killed while running to crash victim's aid in HendersonvilleMNPD looking into path taken by two Colorado gunmen arrested in FloridaDoctors warn teens not to try new 'scalp popping' TikTok trendCurrent State COVID-19 CasesMan, charged in nurse murder, shot grandmother and other family members in 2016Dave Ramsey’s company Christmas party subject of non-mask compliance complaintWorker killed in construction site accident in FranklinTennessee state Rep. David Byrd asks for 'miracle' after COVID-19 diagnosisPolice find woman who walked out of Murfreesboro emergency room Videos
