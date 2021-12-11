MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A neighborhood in Mt. Juliet called Willoughby Station took a major hit Saturday morning.

“My fence is missing, so that’s a big problem,” said Dinesh, homeowner at Willoughby Station.

Dinesh is one of many homeowners who woke up to damage from the overnight storm.

His garage door was completely bent out of place, windows busted, and his neighbors were also dealing with similar situations.

“One home in particular, the fence went through the bedroom, and they had a two-month-old, but nobody was hurt,” Chief of Police James Hambrick said.

Hambrick and his team assessed the damage throughout the morning and said the neighborhood was one of the heaviest impacted.

“Even though a lot have suffered home damage, some structurally, and other superficial damage of the homes, individuals are okay, and that is what we are happy about,” Hambrick stated.

With bricks ripped off homes and stop signs down, it’s going to take time to get back on track. That’s why neighbors such as Allison Fetscher have made helping a priority.

“This is just something that we know to do," Fetscher explained. "We know that when our neighbors are in need, and they can’t do it by themselves."