MT. JULIET (WSMV) - Blasting from new development in Mt Juliet is upsetting for some residents; even damaging some of their homes.

On Friday, with the help of city and county officials, homeowners were able to bring those concerns right to the blasting company and the company that hired them. The meeting was held at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce.

A breaking point for homeowners were two blasts that happened on Tuesday and Thursday this week.

“We're about 2000 feet away from the blast; from where the site is. there’s just like a little creek and a road in between,” SAID Kelsey Beazely who lives in the woodland place subdivision. “There was actually one yesterday that was in my mind the worst. They have progressively gotten worse and worse,” Beazley said.

Beazley said besides feeling the impact of the blast, her home has also felt the impact of the blast.

“So they started as little tremors sounded like little earthquakes. they've gotten to the point where pictures have been falling off the walls. we've been noticing cracks in the ceilings, nails coming through the ceiling,” Beazley said. “We just got windows installed last year; less than a year ago and already we have to pull the main window out and refit it because the blasting is pulling the window away from the wall,” she added.

And she wasn’t the only one from that subdivision who complained to officials about the blast. Charles Batson who also lives in the Woodland Place subdivision says he feels the impact of the blast.

“I’m probably about 1000 feet. I mean you feel it,” Batson said. “This project here, the blasting has been worse than any of the other projects that have been around our community,” he added.

Fire Chief Jamie Luffman said after getting several calls of complaints, he decided to organized Friday’s meeting.

“When people found out about it, I encouraged them to come because they needed to have an opportunity to have their voices heard and I thought that the site prep folks should see the faces of those phone calls that I’m getting. Maybe that would be a factor that influences some change for the homeowners,” Chief Luffman said.

“We thought that this was just going to be woodland place homeowners but actually some people from Jackson Hills, Tuscan Gardens and some of the other communities near us have also been hearing it. they are actually further away from the blast zone from we are and they're concerned about it,” Batson said.

Mount Juliet officials at the meeting included Vice Mayor Ray Justice and Commissioners Scott Hefner and Jennifer Milele.

Officials said regulations surrounding site prep and blasting, are regulated by the state. A manager with Southern Site, the company in charge of the job site, and a manager with the blasting company told homeowners that they are following the rules.

“But I can tell you, you all that we are in the state guidelines. We don’t come down here to destroy your homes or nothing,” said the manager who is with the blasting company.

“We're not doing anything different. that’s the other thing. We're doing everything within the same confines we do with every shot [blast],” said a manager with Southern Site, the company in charge of the job site

Chief said they’re about 8 blasting projects going on in Mt. Juliet. The Chief said he meets with developers who come to work on projects in the city. Since the chief is also a fire codes official, he meets with developers to make sure everyone is on the same page and to make sure the job site is aware of the guidelines like what days and time frame a blast cant take place.

He also asks the job site to make him aware ahead of time of when a blast will occur. Once he is notified, he sends a message out to residents through a community notification app.

Chief Luffman said the blast from park Glenn is where they’ve gotten the most complaints and mainly the reason for Friday’s meeting

“The folks here they understand the blasting. and they understand that’s part of it. but these two shots in particular were monumental in their minds. and on their homes and on their properties,” Chief Luffman said.

He said along with district 3 commissioner Scott Hefner, they asked if the job site and blasting company could make some accommodations and changes.

“The seismograph agency is going to place another seismograph out there. We've asked them to consider tempering some of their shots. We've asked them to condense some of their shots,” said Chief Luffman.

The Chief also gave homeowners at the meeting his email so he could help get more answers for residents. He also gave out a link where homeowners could send complaints to Joseph Baker, the State’s Fire Marshall.

“The only recourse I have to help you is what the Chief said. Is to file a complaint and have them review it and inspect it because I could sit here all day and tell you that I am in compliance but you're not going to believe that,” said a manager with Southern Site, the company in charge of the job site. “You need to have this person who monitors that information and that data that we have to report to, to verify that for you so you can have that information,” he added.

News 4 asked homeowners how they felt after the meeting.

“We came to this meeting hoping there would be some kind of resolution and honestly there is just not going to be. At the end of the day it just seemed like everyone was passing the buck during the meeting,” Beazley said.

But she is hopeful

“At the end of the day I think there is enough anger about this, that something is going to be done,” Beazley said.

“I feel like we've taken a step in the right direction. I feel the developers understand the impact it's making on the community,” said Charles Batson.

Fire Chief Luffman said both blasts from this week are being investigated by the State Fire Marshall

About 6 to 7 blasts are scheduled to happen in the next 30 days, that’s according to management with the job site.

The manager of the job site agreed to get back to district 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner by early next week on what it is they will or will not be able to do to ease the situation.