Mt. Juliet home a total loss after Monday night fire

MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A Mt. Juliet house is considered a total loss after it was engulfed by a fully-involved fire late Monday night.
Fire officials tell News4 no one was inside the West Yorkshire Court home during the fire, with the family who lives there in Gatlinburg at the time.
Neighbors saw the fire on the back deck of the home around 11:30 p.m. Monday and banged on the door to alert anyone inside.
Fire officials tell News4 the flames spread to the home through the roof.
The house is considered a total loss this morning.
This Mt Juliet home is a total loss this morning after going up in flames. No one was home and no one was hurt but the home had a full roof collapse. No cause has been determined however there is fireworks debris all over the street. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/D6IDK4rfoH— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) July 6, 2021
Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire, though neighbors reportedly heard fireworks going off near the home as late as 9:30 p.m. and Mt. Juliet Police officers were seen looking at what appeared to be firework debris littered over the street outside.
Fire officials tell News4 it's possible the fire is related to the fireworks but added that any evidence that could determine a linkage was likely destroyed because of the intense heat of the blaze.
The fire reportedly caused damage to the siding of two neighboring homes.
Investigators will work to determine a cause when the sun comes up Tuesday morning.
