MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet High School will go to remote learning from November 30th to December 11th. The district says they hope to have students return to a hybrid schedule the week of December 14th.
These changes are being made due to increasing number of COVID-19 cases affecting students and staff.
Food services will be available using the district's remote learning protocols. Folks needing food service should reach out to Tasha Keller at kellert@wcschools.com by 9AM each morning.
Mt. Juliet High School's front parking lot has been outfitted with reliable access to internet should students need it.
