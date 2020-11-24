MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - For 35 years the Mt. Juliet Help Center has served west Wilson County.
"We used to be a double wide trailer," Director of Mt. Juliet Help Center Carolyn Smith said.
Year-round, they've helped this growing community.
"We have no income requirements. You just have to live west of 109 to the Davidson County line," Smith said.
But this holiday season will be one of their biggest challenges yet.
"Our shelves are more bare than they usual are," Smith said. "We’ve seen a big increase in the need from people who have lost their jobs due to COVID or lost hours. We've seen a huge increase in need for utility assistance and we've partnered with churches to help pay the bigger bills."
Fortunately, the help center is still operating, down from five days a week to just three, with some brave volunteers still offering a helping hand.
"We were never closed due to COVID," Smith said. "We have a great core of six volunteers. We don’t let people in unless necessary. We can always use donations of food, toiletries, cleaning items and money."
"Incrementally [the need] gets greater every day, you can say global pandemic and that takes care of the world, but we have a community pandemic," Jamie Luffman, Fire Chief for City of Mount Juliet Fire Department, said. "That’s what we are working against here."
If you need help and live in Mount Juliet visit Mount Juliet Help Center on Facebook or visit MountJulietHelpCenter.org. You can also call 615-754-HELP.
