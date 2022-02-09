MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Owners of a cat named 'Ocean' are singing the praises of rescuers in Mt. Juliet.
RESCUED CAT: Recently MJFD was on scene attempting to locate and rescue a cat. Using a thermal imaging camera, we were able to get a location of the cat. We then placed a piece of wood down one of the grates to make a makeshift ramp for the cat to climb up where we placed a pic.twitter.com/Sas33YGGGN— Mt. Juliet Fire Department (@MtJulietFire) February 9, 2022
Firefighters were recently called to help locate and rescue the cat using thermal imaging. Once located, the firefighters used a piece of wood to act as a ramp for Ocean to climb out of, with a little help from a can of tuna.
Ocean's owner says they are recovering, and are very thankful for the rescue.
can of tuna to attract the cat. Video shows us recovering the cat named Ocean, and the photo is sent from the owner thanking our firefighters. pic.twitter.com/fQaWz0aIeZ— Mt. Juliet Fire Department (@MtJulietFire) February 9, 2022
