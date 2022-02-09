MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Owners of a cat named 'Ocean' are singing the praises of rescuers in Mt. Juliet. 

Firefighters were recently called to help locate and rescue the cat using thermal imaging. Once located, the firefighters used a piece of wood to act as a ramp for Ocean to climb out of, with a little help from a can of tuna. 

Ocean's owner says they are recovering, and are very thankful for the rescue. 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.