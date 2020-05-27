MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - An SUV with the Mt. Juliet Fire Department was hit by another car while attending to a hydroplane crash on Interstate 40. 

The fire department says around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, the SUV arrived at the scene of a single-car hydroplane crash against the inside wall on I-40 East under the Mt. Juliet Road overpass. 

One firefighter got out to help the driver involved. The other firefighter stood inside the SUV when another car crashed into the back of it. 

No firefighters were hurt during the crash, but the driver of the car that hit the SUV sustained serious injuries. 

"Emergency scenes, especially on the Interstate, are very hazardous for first responders, and motorists must always pay attention to the road ahead for emergencies," Fire Chief Jamie Luffman said. "Our department's prayers are with the injured motorist who struck the fire vehicle, and I am grateful for all who responded to assist when this incident occurred."

Per department policy, the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

