MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Mount Juliet officials responded to a fire over the weekend that took down the house of a United States veteran.
Mt. Juliet's Steven Dixon served 17 years as an Army Paratrooper, trained at Fort Campbell, that included deployments to the Middle East.
Dixon is well aware of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. A fire at his house this weekend now has his wife dealing with it too. Dixon knew from experience that fires happen fast however, he and his wife Kelly were home at the time, but still, they could not stop this disaster from happening.
“We never imagined in a million years, it’s just so surprising and it's the smoke that gets you all that black smoke, so I knew we had to get out immediately,” Dixon said.
No one was injured in the fire, including Dixon’s six dogs.
Now he and his wife can't stop thinking how bad it could have been if they did not respond in time to the impending disaster.
That's what makes him thankful, immediate help from neighbors and a Go Fund Me account that just keeps rising.
“So much giving, happened in this neighborhood, I wouldn’t think to build anywhere else, these people they are my family now.”
The rebuild will take time, but the Dixon family has got plenty of that, and they have no plans for leaving any time soon.
Mostly they show it’s not a slogan calling this Hip Mt Juliet.
