The little faces were all smiles at Mt. Juliet Elementary Friday, but they were doing important work. The effort was to deliver a little bit of home to men and women thousands of miles away.
No one can smile bigger or more often than 5-year-old Ian Jenkins.
"Oh, because I kept practicing a lot," said Ian, referring to his smiling. "It's so I get a nice picture."
Friday, Ian was part of the crowd of Mt. Juliet Elementary students stuffing stockings with everything from candy to cards to notepads and puzzles.
"There was a whole ton!" said Ian. "A lot more than Nerds. Lots."
Ian knows who will be getting the stockings.
"Candy for soldiers," he said.
Helping fill the stockings was military mom Diana Coleman. Her son, Airman First Class Adam Coleman, is on his first deployment over the coming holiday season.
"It is tough," said Coleman. "You don't get to talk too often. When you hear from them, it's very precious."
With help from the children and donations from the community, Coleman and her Blue Star Moms group filled 650 stockings for deployed servicemembers.
"They don't get to go home on Christmas," said Ian.
"It is hard being apart," Coleman continued, referring to her son. "I just want him to know we miss him. We're proud of him. We know he's doing a great job. We love him."
On Friday Ian's big smile helped bring a smile to Coleman.
