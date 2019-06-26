The horrific images from the Virginia Beach courthouse shooting are still fresh in everyone’s minds.
Mt. Juliet Vice Mayor James Maness said that’s one reason for the new proposal.
Right now, the city’s personnel manual prohibits employees from carrying guns to work.
“We have no right to require somebody to remain defenseless,” said Maness.
If the new ordinance passes, any city employee with a conceal carry permit would be able to Bri a gun to work and inside a city buildings.
”I mean, the concept of a gun free zone is a failed concept,” said Maness.
Soon, getting that conceal carry permit will be easier than ever.
Starting January 1st, Tennesseans will be able to get them online with our ever having handled or shot a gun.
Some Mt. Juliet residents support proposed change.
”I have no problem, I actually carry a gun all the time,” said one resident.
Others have major concerns.
“I don’t really like that idea. I just wouldn't feel comfortable with that,” said another resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.