MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A church in Mt. Juliet where Roger Stone is scheduled to speak next Sunday was vandalized overnight.
Pastor Greg Locke of Global Vision Bible Church believes the vandalism has to do with Stone's scheduled speech at the church.
"I know he's got a past, everbody does, but I'm interested in his present and what God's doing in his life now," Locke said. "We've had a lot of people promise or threaten to protest this next week. And that's fine, we'll let them and give them the space."
Multiple areas of the church and its campus were spray painted.
Locke told News4 he reached out to Stone after Stone participated in a conference call for Evangelicals for Trump, an organization which Locke serves on the advisory committee for.
In 2019, Stone was convicted of making false statements to Congress and witness tampering in the investigation into the possible collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia. The president commuted Stone's sentence in July.
Stone will appear at the church next Sunday at a 10:30 a.m. service.
