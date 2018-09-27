A Mount Juliet man says a neighbor’s new fence will hurt his business, and could cost him thousands.
For Jim Bennett, restoring cars is a passion and a career.
“This is what I do, this is how I support my family,” Bennett said.
Bennett owns Mobiletech Automotive Repair, but he says business is about to get more difficult.
“I can work on what’s inside now, but to move something through here once the fence is completed will be next to impossible,” Bennett said.
The owner of the convenience store next door is putting in a fence right in front of Bennett’s shop.
“The problem started when I decided that I wanted to sell my building and was offered by the adjacent property owner a pretty insulting offer, and I told him no,” Bennett said. “I can find no purpose for it other then to cause my a hardship.”
Bennett says the fence will likely force him to reconfigure his shop and cut new doors in the back.
“It would probably cost in the vicinity of $10,000,” Bennett said.
Bennett says on Friday the city will meet with the two business owners to discuss the fence.
The owner of the convenience store would not return our requests for comment.
“I’m trying to operate my business,” Bennett said.
We reached out to Mount Juliet’s zoning department about the fence. According to the city’s website fences under seven feet, which this fence is, don’t need a permit.
“He is doing everything by the law and I don’t dispute that,” Bennett said. “I just want to know why.”
