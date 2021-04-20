MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - The recent severe storms in the Midstate caused devastation to many homes, businesses, and parks that were damaged by flooding.
One of the hardest-hit areas was in Mt. Juliet, especially, the town's Little League Ball fields that were underwater.
The ballpark was closed for three weeks as crews worked to clean and recover from what they lost in the storm.
Officials with the park said their challenger league, which consists of players with physical and mental disabilities, lost almost all of their equipment. They say the league relies on both monetary and equipment donations to be able to play.
This weekend, the players were able to get back on the diamond and play ball, but they still need your help to recover from the storm.
Click here to learn more about the leagues.
