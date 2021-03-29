MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mount Juliet received several feet of flood water Sunday morning, and one of the most damaged areas were the ballparks. On Sunday, the ballfields at Mt. Juliet League were under five to six feet of water. A day later, the water is mostly gone, but the damage is still clear.
Ray Justice remembers the flooding 11 years ago “This is completely reminiscent of 2010.”
Ray, a board member for the park, played the first game on this field in 1968. “This place has been flooding since beginning of time. What happens when you build on a flood plain,” he tells us.
“Rushing rolling flooding. Over berm. In that mode gets out of way and watch stuff to go Cedar Creek Marina. this one came over and was hard.”
The waters damaged the fencing, washed away the dirt, and forced a log into the backstop. All 13 fields are impacted. “My heart breaks every time I see this devastation. Something grown accustom to,” Ray said.
Zach and Payton Stewart stopped by to see the damage. “Almost demoralizing. Kids been through a lot with COVID, now get to normalcy and play sports and we are shut down a bit.”
In 2010, it took 14 days to repair the field. All of it done with the help of volunteers since this isn't a city park.
“We experienced the Mt. Juliet community. I can tell people about it, there is no way to completely explain until you see what happens,” Ray said.
Ray has no doubt he'll get the same amount of help for this rebuild. “We'll be playing ball in 14 days,” Ray assures us.
