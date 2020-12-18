If you grew up watching movies in a certain time, the heroes were named Indiana. Luke. Riggs and Murtaugh. At the Andrew Jackson Clubhouse of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee, the names of the heroes have changed.
"Black Panther! T'Challa!" said one student, Jehlin Hayes.
"Deadpool or Spiderman!" added another student, Terrell Starks.
"Spiderwoman!" added another student, Aaliyah Dixon. "Cause she's pew pew pew!"
On Thursday, someone was visiting the clubhouse who is proof, when it comes to heroes, there's nothing wrong with a classic.
"They call me Mr. Supreme T," said Stepfon Davis-Boyd.
He was dressed in gold chains, feathers hanging from his earrings, and a mohawk. The look perfectly replicated Mr. T of Rocky III, A-Team, and DC Cab fame. His vehicle is even a replica of the black and red van from the A-Team.
"I roll down the window, and they see the chains, and they say, 'oh my God, it's Mr. T!'" Stepfon laughed.
Two Halloweens ago, this started as a costume. Now, Mr. Supreme T's a social media influencer.
He's got all the great lines down perfectly.
"I pity the fool!" said Stepfon. "Don't give me no jibba jabba! My prediction? PAIN."
Just like Rocky III's Clubber Lang, there's a story to Mr. Supreme T.
"Man, I grew up in Memphis, Tennessee," said Stepfon. "Inner city kid. Not a lot growing up. Single mom. I think role models were very important growing up."
Where a very young Stepfon found those role models was at the Boys and Girls Club.
"The faculty, those people were important to us, man," he said.
Club director Sharde Burkhead said her Boys and Girls Club has been a place of one-on-one tutoring and mentoring when other resources weren't as available to children during the pandemic.
"We are that educational piece right now," she said. "Davidson County, metro schools are closed right now. A lot of our youth and family are leaning on the Boys and Girls Club."
Knowing that, Stepfon thought now's the time to give back.
"Who else wants a Barbie for Christmas?" he asked a crowd of children, a Santa suit over his usual Mr. T gear. "I see 20, 30 Barbies."
Stepfon's raising money for a toy drive for the children of the Boys and Girls Club. He wants to bring hope, just like people did for him, and in this place, he knows there's no shortage of heroes.
"We think our heroes are on TV and stuff," Stepfon said. "It's the people from when I was at the Boys and Girls Club, and I just think back to things they've told me, mentoring they gave me. It's the most important thing in my life right now to this day."
"Let's keep making them smile," he continued, gesturing to the children. "And I pity the fool who don't."
To donate to Stepfon's toy drive, visit here.
