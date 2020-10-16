Television’s Mr. Rogers and his neighborhood was always known for civility and kindness. But last night a political analyst dragged him right into the middle of next month’s messy Presidential Election.

Television’s Mr. Rogers and his neighborhood was always known for civility and kindness. But, on Thursday night a political analyst dragged him right into the middle of next month’s messy Presidential Election.

In America something’s are still sacred, apparently Fred Rogers is one of those.

After Joe Biden‘s Town Hall, an advisor for President Donald Trump compared Biden to Mr. Rogers.  

Defenders of the pro cardigan Rogers said Mr. Rogers civility and acceptance never goes out of style.

Mr. Rogers died 17 years ago, so he’s not a viable candidate.

And not on the ballot. So it’s Trump or Biden or maybe a last minute induction of Mr. McFeely.

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

