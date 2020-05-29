NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department has approved an amendment to Public Health Order 6 to include guidelines to ensure the safety of the public, hospitality workers and musicians.
The new order says musicians and live entertainers must cooperate under the same guidelines as the venue's staff. Upon arrival, temperatures will be checked along with screening for COVID-19 symptoms as well as possible exposure. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be asked to leave.
Venues and properties must ensure all musicians are a minimum of 15 feet away from patrons. Musicians also will not be allowed on stage until the prior musicians have left the stage and the venue has had the opportunity to sanitize.
No equipment is to be shared among musicians; each musician is responsible for bringing his or her own equipment.
Order 6 took effect when Phase 2 started on Monday. It will remain active until June 7, unless otherwise extended.
See the full list of safety guidelines for musicians below:
- All live musicians/entertainers will operate under the same guidelines as the property/venue’s staff. Temperatures will be checked upon arrival and they will be screened with the same questions about wellness, COVID symptoms and potential exposure. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher, or anyone with COVID symptoms, will be asked to leave the property and instructed to follow the existing recommendations for testing and self-isolating.
- Management will request periodic testing of musicians to ensure they are ahead of any infection risks.
- Venues/properties will continue to operate at reduced capacity (per Phase 2 guidelines). Seating and distancing guidelines must be adhered to.
- Venues/properties will ensure all musicians are staged a safe distance from guests/tables defined as a minimum of 15 feet between performers and patrons.
- Musicians will not be permitted on stage until the prior musicians have exited the stage and the venue has had the opportunity to sanitize.
- The venue/property will fully sanitize the stage between acts; cables and stools must be sanitized.
- No equipment may be shared between performers; each musician is responsible for bringing his or her own equipment (microphones, mic stands, amplifiers, drumsticks, etc.).
- Social distancing protocols should be observed among performers (can be accomplished with barriers and other techniques)
- No dance floors permitted. When possible, tables will be placed on dance floors or the dance floor area will be cordoned off to deter gathering.
- Staff shall maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from patrons, except when placing an item on the patron’s table. Music volume should not exceed a level that would prohibit staff from maintaining the minimum 6 feet distance while interacting with patrons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.