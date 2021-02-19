NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Music City Center COVID-19 vaccination clinic will reopen on Saturday after being closed because of winter weather all week.
The site has been set back five days after being closed since Tuesday Officials say it will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
They tell us those who had an appointment from February 16th to February 19th will be contacted to reschedule.
The waitlist that helps the health department plan ahead for vaccine appointments has also since reopened.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department is working to reschedule COVID-19 vaccinations that have been canceled due to severe win…
Once it reopens, officials say people eligible for their second shot can show up to Music City Center as soon as they're available.
"We have the doses of vaccine that have been stored safely and will use those to offer those to people coming in for the second shot," a spokesperson for the health department said.
Another shipment of vaccines is expected early next week so they say supply is not expected to be an issue.
To join the waiting list or find more information about the vaccine distribution plan in Davidson County, you can call 615-862-7777 or click here.
