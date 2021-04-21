NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is responding to a deadly shooting near the 800 block of Murfreesboro Pike.
Police said they responded to the scene around 8:20 p.m. where they discovered one man had been shot and killed and another injured.
Police say both victims are male and that no suspects are in custody at this time.
Tune in with News4 as the story develops.
