NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that killed 26-year-old Christopher Hill and injured another downtown early Saturday morning.
Around 2:15 a.m. Metro Police arrived at the 1500 block of Demonbreun where shots were fired near the popular strip of bars that run along the street.
Police said that Hill and his friend were arguing with a third man when a gunman started shooting toward Hill and his friend, hitting both of them.
Hill was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he passed away from his injuries. His friend who has not been identified was shot in the hip and is recovering.
Police said the suspected gunman is 5'9" male with short hair and a stocky build.
Friday night was the first night bars were able to extend their business hours to 3 a.m. with COVID restrictions loosening. As a result, the area was crowded.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
