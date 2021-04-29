NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said a man has been arrested for the Wednesday night shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend.

23-year-old Brian T. Mitchell has been charged with 3 counts of attempted murder against Michael D. Stewart, 28, and Laquisha Terrell, 23, who is 6-7 months pregnant.

MNPD said South Precinct officers responded to a shooting call around 10:51 p.m. where they found Terrell on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest, abdomen, and legs. Police added that her boyfriend, Stewart, has also been shot in the chest and hip.

According to police, Stewart told officers that they were walking up breezeway stairs toward their apartment when they were both shots.

Police said that the couple was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Due to her pregnancy, life-saving efforts were made for the unborn child resulting in an emergency Caesarean section. According to police the infant was delivered and is in "extremely critical condition".

Police also added that Terrell and Stewart are both in stable condition.

Mitchell was spotted in South Nashville by undercover TITANS (The Investigate Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) Unit and was taken into custody at the intersection of Charlotte Avenue and Dr. D.B. Todd Boulevard.

Police say Mitchell is being held on a $1.5 million bond.