NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It's the buzzing noise that we've all been dreading, but you may already be hearing it in your neighborhood.
Officials say the cicadas mating call is a loud buzz that has a similar frequency as lawn mowers and weed wackers.
Because of their similarity, some people may be bombarded by the insects as they do yardwork at their home. The good news is they don't bite, but their sound and size are quite alarming.
"It runs anywhere from 85 to 100 decibels, and that's pretty much equivalent to a low-flying airplane, or a lawnmower, in some cases maybe a jet engine. The sounds we hear may be annoying to some of us. They may be pleasant to some of us. But for the insect, it's the only way it can find a mate," Dr. Jerome Grant, of the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, said.
Experts say to do yardwork in the early morning hours or at dusk when cicadas are less active.
