A local moving company has pledged to remove a hurdle for domestic violence seeking safe shelter.
College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving are also moved to give back.
"It really moved us because we saw just the increase in cases." Founder and CEO, Omar Soliman said. "3/4 of the country are stuck at home, and I think it's critical that people are safe and feel safe within their home."
News4 has reported a nearly 55 percent increase in calls to the domestic violence hotline since the quarantine began. College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving stepped up, offering free moves for victims.
"We have trucks, we have labor, and we are looking to just apply those trucks and help in anyway we can," Soliman said.
The company has completed 15 moves since launching the initiative.
"We really impacted 15 people's lives. The feedback has been that of thanks and also, it's awesome to see them take the first step."
A certified domestic violence shelter must approve the move. Victims can start by calling the domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233.
College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving is offering no contact junk removal during this time. They are also donating two meals to Feeding Children Everywhere for every completed job, and trucks to move medical supplies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.