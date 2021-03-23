Moving box set on stovetop starts apartment fire in Franklin, TN

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - This morning, an apartment fire in Franklin was caused by a moving box set on a stovetop accidentally left on.
According to Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King, the first occurred in a fourth-floor apartment unit at the Galleria Apartments at 427 Nichol Mill Ln.
The Franklin Fire Department dispatched alongside Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department to the 361-unit apartment building at 9:49 am.
Fire Marshal King said that the new tenants of the apartment were moving into their new home and left the box on the stovetop unattended while grabbing more items from their moving truck.
The Fire Marshal added that this is believed to be an accident with the stovetop having been accidentally turned on by the cardboard box that had been placed on top of it.
King said the residents came back to the apartment and discovered the fire before attempting to unsuccessfully put it out themselves with a fire extinguisher and evacuating.
Shortly after the tenants abandoned the blaze, the building's automatic fire sprinkler system activated and put out the fire before authorities arrived.
Fire Marshal King said the sprinkler system contained the fire causing damage to only 4 units and an estimated $25,000 in damage with no personal injuries reported.
