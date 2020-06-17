Drive-in theaters have been the places to go the last few weeks for movies, and a few cities have seen their historic theaters re-open showing classic films. What about the big theaters showing new releases? When do they come back?
"Movies really do impact and change our lives," said film buff Jenny Howell. "I met my husband because he knew some movie quotes. Everything I'm looking at is from a movie. Everything."
Jenny's place is Replay Toys in Hendersonville.
"Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!" shouted a vintage windup toy.
Jenny's store is where you can find everything from Godzilla, king of the monsters, as a piggy bank to Jamie Lee Curtis action figures.
For a movie buff of Jenny's caliber, these months with no showings at theaters have been tough.
"I mean. I was sad," she said. "I understand, obviously. Before Corona hit, we loved going to the movies."
She might be going again soon. Nationwide, the Regal theater chain has July 10 set for their return with seating limited to 50% in the states and counties that mandate it. That means two empty regular seats between groups or one empty recliner between groups.
"Everybody has had to start somewhere," said Jenny. "We all had to start at half capacity. It'll hopefully progress to full capacity, but fifty percent is better than nothing."
AMC has announced a more general plan of opening sometime next month.
Then there's the Belcourt. Executive director Stephanie Silverman said they haven't set a reopening date yet and are still watching case counts.
"The city is also not in phase three which is when we'd be allowed to consider reopening," she said.
"Without them, it's been really sad," said Jenny, referring to the movies. "So, I'm excited to get them back."
