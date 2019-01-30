When you see emergency flashing lights or work crews on the side of the road, you know what to do. It's called the 'Move Over Law' for a reason.
You've probably heard of it, but did you know that the law has changed recently?
Last year, nearly 2,300 people in Tennessee were ticketed for not moving over for a vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road.
That number is up by almost 50% from just two years ago.
Moving over for vehicles with hazards or flashing lights on the side of the road, it's no longer just a courtesy. It's the law.
It's not just for police and utility workers anymore, the law has recently been revised to include any vehicle on the side of the road with any form of flashing lights.
"It happens every day, close calls happen every day," said Lt. Bill Miller with Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Earlier this month, a Nashville sergeant was hit on Briley Parkway. The crash sent him to the hospital with a back injury.
Last April, a Tennessee State Trooper's car was decimated when a speeding semi-truck didn't move over for him.
Both of those officers got to go home to their loved ones, but other families haven't been as lucky.
Back in 2017, David Younger, a veteran TDOT worker was hit and killed on I-40 in Hickman County by a semi that did not move over or slow down.
"We all have families, we all have somebody that we want to get home to. And remember, that could be any of us on the side of the roadway," said Lt. Miller.
The law states that if you have an open lane, you must move over. If you can't, you have to slow down to a safe speed.
If you don't and you're caught, a ticket can cost up to $500 and even 30 days in jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.