NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- On Thursday, Mount View Elementary School received a donation from International Motorcycle Shows and the non-profit program All Kids Bike.
The school received 24 new bikes, helmets, and a guide for physical education teachers. With this gift, the school plans to add to its physical education curriculum.
“A lot of our kids, unfortunately, don’t have the opportunity to ride bikes, and we just think it’s such a basic skill all kids need to learn,” said Susan Lavender, MNPS Coordinated School’s Health Coordinator.
MNPS School of Health says that they are constantly looking for new ways to increase any physical activity in schools. They are striving to have this program implemented in all their schools.
Out of their 72 schools, Mount View Elementary is the 10th school to have the program.
“It’s really bringing equity to a lot of our students and making sure that all of our students have this awesome opportunity to learn how to ride a bike,” Lavender said.
