A Mount Pleasant police officer was transported to the hospital Thursday after being stabbed, officials with the police department confirmed.
The officer was stabbed on Washington Ave in Mount Pleasant. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect has been detained. No other information about the suspect is available besides the fact that she is a woman.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
