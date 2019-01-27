MOUNT PLEASANT, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Maury County involving at Mt Pleasant police officer on Sunday night.
The crash happened on Lawrenceburg Highway near South Main Street just before 8 p.m.
According to THP officials, the officer struck a black Nissan.
The driver of the Nissan was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by helicopter. The officer was transported to Williamson Medical Center.
The details of the crash and the injury status of both parties has not been released.
Officials closed Lawrenceburg Highway in both directions in order in investigate what happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.