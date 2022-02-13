MOUNT PLEASANT, TN (WSMV) – Maury County makes its mark on the big screen as Mount Pleasant High School is features in Ed Sheeran's latest music video with Taylor Swift.
The video for "The Joker and the Queen" was released Thursday and has already garnered more than six million views since its release.
In the video you see the high school's band room, gym, classrooms, along with the exterior.
The song is a continuation of two popular collabs by Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran as it was re-released as a single this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.