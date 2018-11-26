WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Mount Juliet woman struck by a car and critically injured on Old Lebanon Dirt Road near the Wilson County line has died.
Metro Police said the accident happened Tuesday evening (Nov. 20).
It is believed that 67-year-old Linda Johnson had drove and found an injured deer in the roadway and stopped to determine if it should be euthanized when she was struck by a 2007 Acura driven by 41-year-old Geoffrey Pineda of Hermitage.
Pineda reported that other vehicles were swerving over into his lane to presumably go around the deer when he struck Johnson who was in Pineda's lane.
The injured deer had enough mobility to leave the scene and was not found. It is unclear if there will be any charges in the crash.
