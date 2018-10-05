MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A walking trail in Robinson Park was closed Friday evening while police investigated a suspicious device found along the trail.
Police said the device, possibly a replica grenade, was hanging from a lamp post.
Out of an abundance of caution, police said the Tennessee Highway Patrol bomb squad responded to render the device safe.
THP destroyed the device. Police are working to determine who hung the device on the lamp post.
No evacuations were necessary.
The suspicious item, strongly believed to be a harmless replica grenade, was rendered safe and destroyed by the @TNHighwayPatrol bomb squad. We appreciate their assistance. Detectives are working to determine who hung it from a lamp post. The park is back open. https://t.co/gMRnXNzrtV— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) October 6, 2018
