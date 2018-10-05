Mount Juliet suspicious device

Police have closed the Robinson Park walking trail because of a report of a suspicious device, possibly a replica grenade, hanging from a lamp post. (Photo: Mount Juliet Police Department)

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A walking trail in Robinson Park was closed Friday evening while police investigated a suspicious device found along the trail.

Police said the device, possibly a replica grenade, was hanging from a lamp post.

Out of an abundance of caution, police said the Tennessee Highway Patrol bomb squad responded to render the device safe.

THP destroyed the device. Police are working to determine who hung the device on the lamp post. 

No evacuations were necessary.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.