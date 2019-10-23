MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - The Mount Juliet Police Department says the city's overall crime has seen a significant drop.
Police say burglaries, car theft and fraud crimes have all gone down recently. Crime dropper 16 percent compared to October 2018 with many of those crimes on the rise over the last few years.
Police also say the main contributor was car theft. The city says outreach programs are getting people to take more preventative measures.
Mount Juliet has also seen 20 percent fewer crashes on the road. The police department has also added six new officers and teams.
