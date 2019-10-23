Crime is apparently declining in Mt. Juliet

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - The Mount Juliet Police Department says the city's overall crime has seen a significant drop.

Police say burglaries, car theft and fraud crimes have all gone down recently. Crime dropper 16 percent compared to October 2018 with many of those crimes on the rise over the last few years.

Police also say the main contributor was car theft. The city says outreach programs are getting people to take more preventative measures. 

Mount Juliet has also seen 20 percent fewer crashes on the road. The police department has also added six new officers and teams. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.