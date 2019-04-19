MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mount Juliet residents had the chance to weigh in on potential property tax hikes and took advantage of the opportunity on Thursday night.
The city is considering two different plans, one would double the current property tax and the other would triple it.
The proposal is to make improvements to the fire department.
City leaders said they want to build a new fire hall, hire more people and replace equipment.
The board said part of the money would go toward filling the reserve fund. Personnel costs are forcing the city to dip into reserves.
The city will consider the tax increase proposals on first reading in May for the budget year that begins July 1.
