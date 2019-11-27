MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police have released a proposal and have identified potential locations for license plate recognition cameras.
Police say the Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) camera program will not be used for anything traffic enforcement related. Rather, it will alert Mt. Juliet Police officers on cars listed on a Hotlist or investigate crmes like criminal homicide, forcible rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, motor vehicle theft, theft, dangerous drugs or a wanted person.
When ALPR captures license plate data, per state law it can only be kept for 90 days. The police department, however, will only keep the date for 30 days per internal policy unless the data is associated with a criminal investigation.
The city allocated $100,000 in funding to support the program this fiscal year. During the process, 37 locations were identified around the city as potential locations for an ALPR camera so the prospective camera vendor could provide an approximate cost for the program.
The police department tested a single ALPR site for 60 days, which led to the discovery of stolen cars and wanted people who were arrested.
A vendor will be selected after the proposals are received on Dec. 17.
Captain Tyler Chandler of the Mt. Juliet Police Department provided a Facebook live session to discuss the implementation of the program to residents. You can view the video here.
The potential camera locations are:
- Nonaville Road/Saundersville Road
- North Green Hill at Green Hill High
- North Green Hill at Lebanon Road
- Lebanon Road/Matterhorn (camera pointing east and west)
- West Division Street/County line (camera pointing east and west)
- Old Lebanon Dirt/County Line (camera pointing east and west)
- Central Pike/Chandler Road
- Central Pike John Hagar Road
- Central Pike/Adams Lane
- Central Pike/South Mt. Juliet Road (camera pointing east, north and south)
- South Rutland Road/City Limits (South of Baird Farms Construction Entrance)
- Central Pike/Walton's Grove Subdivision
- Posey Hill Road/Beckwith Road
- Wilfong Parkway/Beckwith Road
- Golden Bear/Rutland Drive
- East Division/Golden Bear (camera pointing east and west)
- I-40/North Mt. Juliet Road
- South Mt. Juliet Road/Herschel Drive
- Belinda Parkway/Providence Trail
- North Mt. Juliet Road/Pleasant Grove Road (camera pointing north and south)
- North Mt. Juliet Road/East Division (camera pointing east and south)
- North Mt. Juliet Road/West Division (camera pointing north and west)
- North Mt. Juliet Road/Lebanon Road (camera pointing south, west and east)
- Lebanon Road/Terrace Hill Road (camera pointing east and west)
- Charlie Daniels Park Entrance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.