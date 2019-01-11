MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mount Juliet police are getting new uniforms to wear in the field, including new body cameras.
The entire vest officers will wear is new. The most important upgrade may be the camera on the chest.
You can see the hole on the vest that the camera shoots through.
Instead of having to clip the camera on, the officer will slide it into the vest.
This means it’s tougher to turn on and off and it’s less likely to fall off when things get intense or physical.
“Our officers, they really support it. They’ve been begging us to let them try it out, and we wanted to make sure people knew we were testing it that way when peope saw us, they were like ‘That’s a regular officer trying out a new uniform,” said Mount Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler.
The vest is also customized to hold all of the officer’s other equipment, like handcuffs, Taser and handgun.
