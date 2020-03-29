MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Mount Juliet Police have cut back on a search for two suspects involved in a carjacking in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Providence Parkway.
Around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, a man was forced to the ground by two men who were teens to young 20s at the Aventura apartments near the intersection of Providence Trail and Providence Parkway.
Police spotted the stolen car on Belinda Parkway and began a pursuit. The suspects crashed behind businesses off Adams Lane.
The suspects fled from the area and were spotted near the Glass Creek Apartments and Pleasant Grove Road. Police requested the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter to assist in the search as well as a K9.
Around 1 a.m., police scaled back the search but planned to increase patrols in the area.
The suspect are described as young adult males wearing all dark clothing. Call Mount Juliet Police if you have information about the suspects or the incident.
Officers in active foot chase of 2 carjacking suspects in area of Adams Ln. Only description is 2 black males. https://t.co/qk5m5Xbw50— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 30, 2020
Updated description: Teenage or young adult black males wearing all dark clothing. Officers continue to search. https://t.co/g6xWfLb4Bw— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 30, 2020
Search area expanded to Glass Creek Apartments & Pleasant Grv Rd area. K9 is on the ground. Please stay inside. https://t.co/GuoFpo3V2Y— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 30, 2020
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.