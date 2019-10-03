MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police have captured two theft suspects who tried to flee from them.

Police say around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the Kroger in the 400 block of South Mt. Juliet Road to investigate a possible theft. Once an officer arrived, 31-year-old Mohammad Aldabet of Lebanon took off running. 

With help from community members, officers found Aldabet inside a Steak-n-Shake and was apprehended. 

After investigating further, police discovered 32-year-old Jule Davenport of Nashville was also shoplifting inside the Kroger. Police found her in the Kroger parking lot and took her into custody. 

Both thieves were booked into the Wilson County Jail. 

Aldabet was charged with evading arrest; Davenport was charged with shoplifting and booked on an existing warrant for shoplifting. 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

