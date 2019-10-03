MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police have captured two theft suspects who tried to flee from them.
Police say around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the Kroger in the 400 block of South Mt. Juliet Road to investigate a possible theft. Once an officer arrived, 31-year-old Mohammad Aldabet of Lebanon took off running.
With help from community members, officers found Aldabet inside a Steak-n-Shake and was apprehended.
After investigating further, police discovered 32-year-old Jule Davenport of Nashville was also shoplifting inside the Kroger. Police found her in the Kroger parking lot and took her into custody.
We sure do ♥️ our community, including the power of text alerts & social media. They are always helping us keep #MtJuliet safe! Thanks, y’all! pic.twitter.com/tveamlHeSy— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) October 3, 2019
A second suspect is now in-custody, related to the theft investigation that began at Kroger. pic.twitter.com/YrLQMdu1AW— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) October 4, 2019
Both thieves were booked into the Wilson County Jail.
Aldabet was charged with evading arrest; Davenport was charged with shoplifting and booked on an existing warrant for shoplifting.
