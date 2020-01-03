MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Mt. Juliet Police have arrested a woman accused of shoplifting
Police say a woman ran away from Walmart towards Pleasant Grove Road and the Triple Crown subdivision.
Officers are looking for shoplifting suspect, who ran away from Walmart towards Pleasant Grove Rd & Triple Crown subdivision. Suspect Description: White Female, Maroon Hooded-Sweatshirt, Blue Jeans, & Green Backpack. pic.twitter.com/m1G66s9drR— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) January 3, 2020
Just minutes after police announced they were searching for the suspect, she was apprehended.
That was quick! The suspect was apprehended. https://t.co/gC4lJsJxBR— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) January 3, 2020
