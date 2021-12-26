MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Mount Juliet Police arrested a man wanted on a full extradition Violation of Parole warrant Sunday after intercepting a stolen car.
According to police, officers intercepted a 2021 Kia Forte stolen from Colorado on Providence Parkway. The car was stolen from Colorado on December 16.
The man arrested was originally on parole for forgery and first-degree burglary. After he violated his parole, police issued a warrant for his arrest.
