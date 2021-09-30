MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Police encountered a stolen motor vehicle out of Alabama after the driver did not stop for an officer in Mount Juliet on Thursday morning.
Mount Juliet Police said Guardian Shield, a license plate recognition system, notified officers of a car stolen from Alabama around 5:15 a.m. Police said they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver “did not stop for our officers.”
Police said they made the decision not to pursue as the vehicle continued out of their jurisdiction. The car was found later Thursday morning “wrecked and unoccupied” off Safari Camp Road in Lebanon.
Police did not release any other information to the media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.