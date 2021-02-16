MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Officials in Wilson County are reminding the public during winter weather that if you see snow plows and emergency trucks working to clear the roads, make sure to give them space.
Mount Juliet Public Work crews were out clearing the roads yesterday and police officers were seen following them. We're told that wasn't supposed to be the case.
"Our officers had to be out there to help them because they had motorists trying to pass them and that's super dangerous so if you see these trucks operating, don't get near them. Hang back and let them do their thing," Mount Juliet Police Captain Tyler Chandler said.
Fortunately, the city says they didn't have any serious injuries from crashes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.